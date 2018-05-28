LockRattler 4.3 has a Refresh button and improved documentation

Following a user request, a new version of LockRattler is now available. Version 4.3:

button, with the keyboard shortcut of the Return key. If you have just installed an update using LockRattler, click on this button to refresh the version numbers shown in its window, to check that the installation has worked; updates the Help book and PDF documentation to clarify which update features include ‘silent’ security updates;

fixes the main window size, as growing it is purposeless.

LockRattler 4.3 runs on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra, and is available from here: lockrattler43

and from Downloads above.

I hope this proves an improvement.