Looking directly at iCloud’s files and folders with Cirrus 1.0b4

Trying to do anything with iCloud is a lesson in quantum physics: merely observing the files and folders stored there so often causes them to be downloaded to your Mac, making it very hard to work out what is wrong, or right. This new version of Cirrus can now view iCloud files and folders where they are, in iCloud, without changing their state or location.

The major change is a new window, the iCloud Browser, which avoids the conventional human interface that causes these problems. Now, you can observe the contents of your iCloud Drive folder, indeed any folders (but not databases) which are in your iCloud storage, whether you’re just using iCloud Drive or have placed your Desktop and Documents folders there too.

This browser shows you all of an item’s iCloud attributes, indicating whether the item has been uploaded or downloaded, or whether it is currently being uploaded or downloaded. Where errors have occurred, it will show you those. Coupled with its tools to download and evict items, you can use it to check whether those actions are working properly, where they are failing, and more.

For those wanting to check the log for errors, you can combine test actions with direct observation of the log and changes in iCloud all at the same time.

You can open multiple iCloud Browser windows to watch different folders or Containers simultaneously, and multiple Log windows to obtain and compare logs over different time periods.

Although log features are not available on El Capitan (as it lacks the new unified log), this version still offers its other features, including the new iCloud Browser, across El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra.

Cirrus version 1.0b4 is available from here: cirrus10b4

and from Downloads above.