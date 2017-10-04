Which EFI firmware should your Mac be using?

Apple doesn’t provide a list of the current EFI firmware versions which should be installed on each model of Mac. At least, it didn’t until it released macOS High Sierra. Because this latest version of macOS includes a new tool, eficheck , which performs a weekly check on firmware, there is a list of known firmware versions included in that.

You can obtain the latest list by typing the following in Terminal:

ls /Volumes/ExternalSSD1/usr/libexec/firmwarecheckers/eficheck/EFIAllowListShipping.bundle/allowlists

which displays the recognised EFI firmware versions known to the eficheck tool.

Comparing that listing with Table 10 in Duo’s recent report on EFI firmware versions, here’s my summary by model.

iMac:

iMac11,1 0036 B00, although when running Sierra versions as low as 0034 04B are reported

iMac11,2 005B B00, or 0057 09B in Sierra

iMac12,1 004D B00, or 0047 29B in Sierra

iMac13,1 010F B00, or 010A B11 in Sierra

iMac14,1, iMac14,2, iMac14,3 0123 B00, or 0118 B42 in Sierra

iMac14,4 0183 B00, or 0179 B21 in Sierra

iMac15,1 0211 B00, or 0207 B16 in Sierra

iMac16,1, iMac16,2 0212 B00, or 0207 B11 in Sierra

iMac17,1 0110 B00, or 0105 B20 or 0105 B26 in Sierra

iMac18,1, iMac18,3 0151 B00, or 0145 B05 or 0145 B06 in Sierra

MacBook:

MacBook8,1 0168 B00, or 0164 B25 in Sierra

MacBook9,1 0159 B00, or 0154 B17 in Sierra

MacBook10,1 0154 B00, or 0147 B00 in Sierra

Apple does not list the MacBook7,1, but Duo consider that, in Sierra at least, it should have a firmware version of 0039 15B or later.

MacBook Air:

MacBookAir4,1 007B B00, or 0077 B1B in Sierra

MacBookAir5,1 00F4 B00, or 00EF B0C in Sierra

MacBookAir6,1 0103 B00, or 0099 B51 in Sierra

MacBookAir7,1 0171 B00, or 0166 B26 in Sierra

Apple does not list the MacBookAir3,1, but Duo consider that, in Sierra at least, it should have a firmware version of 0061 B0E or later.

MacBook Pro:

MacBookPro6,1 005A B00, or 0057 17B in Sierra

MacBookPro8,1 004D B00, or 0047 32B in Sierra

MacBookPro9,1 00D7 B00, or 00D3 B15 in Sierra

MacBookPro10,1 00F2 B00, or 00EE B12 in Sierra

MacBookPro10,2 010B B00, or 0106 B12 in Sierra

MacBookPro11,1, MacBookPro11,2 0142 B00, or 0138 B25 in Sierra

MacBookPro11,4 0177 B00, or 0172 B16 in Sierra

MacBookPro12,1 0171 B00, or 0167 B24 in Sierra

MacBookPro13,1 0212 B00, or 0205 B20 in Sierra

MacBookPro13,2, MacBookPro13,3 0233 B00, or 0226 B22 or 0226 B23 in Sierra

MacBookPro14,1, MacBookPro14,2, MacBookPro14,3 0167 B00, or 0159 B00 in Sierra

Apple does not list the MacBookPro7,1, but Duo consider that, in Sierra at least, it should have a firmware version of 0039 B15 or later.

Mac mini:

Macmini5,1 007B B00, or 0077 B1B in Sierra

Macmini6,1 010B B00, or 0106 B12 in Sierra

Macmini7,1 0224 B00, or 0220 B21 in Sierra

Apple does not list the Macmini4,1, but Duo consider that, in Sierra at least, it should have a firmware version of 0042 B09 or later.

Mac Pro:

MacPro6,1 0120 B00, or 0116 B25 in Sierra

If you’re not sure how to discover the model code of your Mac, use the About This Mac command at the top of the Apple menu, and click on the System Report… button. In System Information, in the Hardware Overview listing, this is given as the Model Identifier.

If your EFI firmware version seems out of date, download the last Combo updater for the version of macOS / OS X which it is running, from Apple Support. Install that, and check the firmware version again. Consider upgrading to Sierra or High Sierra as appropriate. EFI firmware updaters are now only distributed as part of macOS / OS X updates and upgrades: Apple does not provide them separately.

I strongly recommend that you consult Duo’s excellent report on EFI firmware security and updates, from which I have extracted much of the above data for versions in Sierra. We should all be very grateful to Duo for carrying out and publishing that research.