Apple has also pushed an update to MRT

Following yesterday’s pushed update to XProtect, Apple has overnight pushed an update to its malware removal tool MRT, bringing it to version

1.30. Apple doesn’t release any information about such updates, which presumably extends the range of malware which the tool can remove.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra and High Sierra, available from Downloads above. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using LockRattler, or at the command line.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Sierra on this page, for High Sierra on this page, and for El Capitan on this page.