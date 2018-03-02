Revisionist now a single app: Version management in one

Here is a new version of Revisionist, which now incorporates all the features of RevisionCrawler for exploring versions.

Version 1.0b5 has an extra window in which you can discover which files in any folder have stored versions, and the total amount of storage used by the macOS versioning database. This is identical to the window which was previously provided by RevisionCrawler as a separate app, which is now discontinued. I will next be improving the integration of the RevisionCrawler window, so that you can open files directly from its results listing.

Revisionist 1.0b5 is available from here: revisionist10b5

