Avast and AVG anti-virus are returning false positives

Overnight, many users of Avast and AVG anti-virus protection have discovered that apparently normal apps are being reported as infected with OSX.BitcoinMiner. Apps claimed to be infected include 1Password, and most of those available from Downloads here, including the latest version of xattred.

This is a false positive: Avast and AVG are confusing the signature of one of Apple’s standard Swift support libraries, libswiftDispatch.dylib, with that of the malware. This is true across all the many apps which use that library. There is no evidence that the library has been infected or damaged in any way.

The Avast and AVG detection libraries should be updated very shortly to address this error.

Many thanks to @tweet2oi for drawing my attention to this.