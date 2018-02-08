xattr: com.apple.diskimages.fsck, record of disk image integrity check

Type: com.apple.diskimages.fsck
Subtypes: none
Serialisation: none
Data type: binary data lacking text content
Example: <19bf73df 1f0c3752 10d52ee3 a6a9686a 7a3b24aa> « ¿sß 7R Õ.ã¦©hjz;$ª»
macOS: El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra
System use: none
App use: only if an app includes a disk image (rare)
Document use: only in stored disk images (rare)
Other usage: found in all stored disk images which have been mounted and undergone
fsck check.
Purpose: contains details of the last integrity check of the disk image using
fsck
Information:
When a disk image is mounted, this can be among the checks made by macOS, using
diskutil verifyVolume and
repairVolume. Once that check has been performed, this xattr records its details, and presumably its result.
This information is presumably then used to determine whether to attempt mounting the disk image, or to display an error alert.
Rarely, when a disk image fails to mount with an error, this xattr can be deleted and allow the next attempt to mount the image to complete successfully.
Tools: xattred,
xattr
