xattr: com.apple.diskimages.fsck, record of disk image integrity check

Type: com.apple.diskimages.fsck

Subtypes: none

Serialisation: none

Data type: binary data lacking text content

Example: <19bf73df 1f0c3752 10d52ee3 a6a9686a 7a3b24aa> « ¿sß 7R Õ.ã¦©hjz;$ª»

macOS: El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra

System use: none

App use: only if an app includes a disk image (rare)

Document use: only in stored disk images (rare)

Other usage: found in all stored disk images which have been mounted and undergone fsck check.

Purpose: contains details of the last integrity check of the disk image using fsck

Information:

When a disk image is mounted, this can be among the checks made by macOS, using diskutil verifyVolume and repairVolume . Once that check has been performed, this xattr records its details, and presumably its result.

This information is presumably then used to determine whether to attempt mounting the disk image, or to display an error alert.

Rarely, when a disk image fails to mount with an error, this xattr can be deleted and allow the next attempt to mount the image to complete successfully.

Tools: xattred, xattr

Links:

Original page: 2018-02-04

Last modified: 2018-02-04