Pigment: a new series looking at pigments in paintings

Artists’ materials have been a major influence on the history of art. Impressionism couldn’t have followed the Renaissance, because the high chroma colours and portable painting kit simply weren’t available.

Painting centres on the application of pigments to the ground. Whatever the intent of the artist, what the viewer sees is determined by the painter’s skill in using and combining the right pigments. As pigments have changed, so art has been able to change.

I have previously looked at the effects of changing availability of pigments on the type, style, and look of paintings. Over the coming weeks I am going to attempt something complementary, but quite different: I will look at the history and use of different pigments, and the paintings in which they have been used.

Ultramarine is a well-known example. Once more expensive than gold, it was the ultimate deep blue pigment for several centuries. Its use determined the price of paintings, and its cost was often an extra specified in a commission and paid for separately by the customer. The colour of fine quality natural ultramarine dominates the look of many paintings of the Virgin and Child, and has come to be almost inseparable from that motif.

The first article, to appear here very shortly, looks at Cobalt Blue, a pigment little-known to those who don’t paint, but greatly valued by artists since its introduction at the start of the nineteenth century. More than any other blue pigment, its use has determined the look of many of Turner’s works, those of the Pre-Raphaelites, and the Impressionists.

I hope that you enjoy this series, and that it proves as interesting and revealing as it has been to research.