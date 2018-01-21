Temporarily restricted comments on this blog due to spam attack

For the last thirty hours or so, this blog – and I suspect other WordPress blogs – have been under persistent attack from a spammer operating from a range of IP addresses in Brazil.

Although I have anti-spam filters active, they have gradually attacked those to the point where their spam is now breaking through into comments to articles here.

As a temporary measure, I am therefore requiring that anyone wishing to make a comment will have to log in, and I am blocking all comments on articles older than 14 days.

I am extremely sorry to have to do this, but until this individual stops, I will have to leave these measures in place. Normal service will resume as soon as possible.

If you are unable to post a comment and wish to do so, please email me (address in the About page) and I will happily do so for you.