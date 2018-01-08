Does xattred 1.0b2 run on El Capitan too?

By popular demand, I have built another version of my extended attribute editor, xattred, which is intended to be compatible with all versions of OS X/macOS from El Capitan to High Sierra.

This has one code change, which was required in the function which generates quarantine xattrs to force apps to undergo full Gatekeeper checks. Otherwise it should be identical to the previous beta release. It should thus be functionally the same as 1.0b1, only hopefully it will run on El Capitan.

I’d be very grateful if those running El Capitan, in particular, could test it out, please, and comment below (or by email to me). If this doesn’t do the trick, then I will have to build the app from scratch in order to achieve compatibility, which will take me rather more time.

This new version is here: xattred10b2

Initial reports confirm that this version does now run on El Capitan. I have therefore added it to the Downloads page, and future versions of xattred will be built to run on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra.