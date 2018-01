Apple has just released the following security updates, to address CPU security vulnerabilities known as Spectre:

macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update, which includes an updated version of Safari 11.0.2.

A separate Safari 11.0.2 update, for El Capitan and Sierra.

iOS 11.2.2, for iOS 11.

These updates are relatively small, and strongly recommended as protection against the Spectre vulnerability. As usual, they are available via the App Store (for Macs).