xattr: com.apple.uuiddb.boot-uuid, log metadata

Type: com.apple.uuiddb.boot-uuid
Subtypes: none
Serialisation: none
Data type: null-terminated UUID in UTF-8
Example: <36303535 34304534 2d343936 412d3432 32462d41 3835342d 34384146 38464137 43433835 00> «605540E4-496A-422F-A854-48AF8FA7CC85 »
macOS: Sierra and High Sierra only
System use: only found in supplementary log files in /private/var/db/uuidtext/
App use: none
Document use: none
Other usage: none known, although will probably be copied into logarchive bundles, which could be stored in various locations
Purpose: unknown
Information:
New with Sierra’s unified log, their content and function are unknown, but they appear to be written by the
logd service.
The UUID which each contains may refer to a UUID in the main tracev3 log files.
Tools: xattred,
xattr
Links:
Original page: 2017-12-28
Last modified: 2017-12-28