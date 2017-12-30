xattr: com.apple.uuiddb.boot-uuid, log metadata

Type: com.apple.uuiddb.boot-uuid

Subtypes: none

Serialisation: none

Data type: null-terminated UUID in UTF-8

Example: <36303535 34304534 2d343936 412d3432 32462d41 3835342d 34384146 38464137 43433835 00> «605540E4-496A-422F-A854-48AF8FA7CC85 »

macOS: Sierra and High Sierra only

System use: only found in supplementary log files in /private/var/db/uuidtext/

App use: none

Document use: none

Other usage: none known, although will probably be copied into logarchive bundles, which could be stored in various locations

Purpose: unknown

Information:

New with Sierra’s unified log, their content and function are unknown, but they appear to be written by the logd service.

The UUID which each contains may refer to a UUID in the main tracev3 log files.

Tools: xattred, xattr

Links:

Original page: 2017-12-28

Last modified: 2017-12-28