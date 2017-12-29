xattr: com.apple.metadata:_kTimeMachineOldestSnapshot, old backup details

Type: com.apple.metadata
Subtypes: _kTimeMachineOldestSnapshot
Serialisation: none
Data type: binary Property List containing binary data
Example: <62706c69 73743030 3341b8bd 2e620000 00080000 00000000 01010000 00000000 00010000 00000000 00000000 00000000 0011> «bplist003A¸½.b »
macOS: Sierra only, not encountered in High Sierra
System use: only found in /private/etc, /private/var, /System/Library/LaunchDaemons/org.postfix.master.plist, /System/Library/Speech/Recognizers, and /System/Library/Speech/Voices
App use: fairly common
Document use: fairly common
Other usage: can crop up anywhere, apparently in older files
Purpose: unknown
Information:
Appears to show the time of the oldest backup of that item, but has not been updated for a long time, and not seen at all on High Sierra systems. Probably obsolete.
Links:
