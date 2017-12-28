xattr: com.apple.metadata:_kTimeMachineNewestSnapshot, old backup details

Type: com.apple.metadata

Subtypes: _kTimeMachineNewestSnapshot

Serialisation: none

Data type: binary Property List containing binary data

Example: <62706c69 73743030 33422d63 c37f0000 00080000 00000000 01010000 00000000 00010000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00110> «bplist003B-cÃ »

macOS: Sierra only, not encountered in High Sierra

System use: only found in /private/etc, /private/var, /System/Library/LaunchDaemons/org.postfix.master.plist, /System/Library/Speech/Recognizers, and /System/Library/Speech/Voices

App use: fairly common

Document use: fairly common

Other usage: can crop up anywhere, apparently in older files

Purpose: unknown

Information:

Appears to show the time of the latest backup of that item, but has not been updated for a long time, and not seen at all on High Sierra systems. Probably obsolete.

Links:

Original page: 2017-12-28

Last modified: 2017-12-28