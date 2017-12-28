xattr: com.apple.metadata:_kTimeMachineNewestSnapshot, old backup details

Type: com.apple.metadata
Subtypes: _kTimeMachineNewestSnapshot
Serialisation: none
Data type: binary Property List containing binary data
Example: <62706c69 73743030 33422d63 c37f0000 00080000 00000000 01010000 00000000 00010000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00110> «bplist003B-cÃ »
macOS: Sierra only, not encountered in High Sierra
System use: only found in /private/etc, /private/var, /System/Library/LaunchDaemons/org.postfix.master.plist, /System/Library/Speech/Recognizers, and /System/Library/Speech/Voices
App use: fairly common
Document use: fairly common
Other usage: can crop up anywhere, apparently in older files
Purpose: unknown
Information:
Appears to show the time of the latest backup of that item, but has not been updated for a long time, and not seen at all on High Sierra systems. Probably obsolete.
