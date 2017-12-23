xattr: com.apple.metadata:kMDItemHeadline, an arbitrary text headline

Type: com.apple.metadata

Subtypes: kMDItemHeadline

Serialisation: none

Data type: binary property list containing largely UTF-8 text

Example: <62706c69 73743030 5f104556 30303139 32393320 41204d75 736c696d 206c6164 79207265 636c696e 696e6720 696e2068 65722068 6172656d 20627920 6120736d 6f6b696e 6720686f 6f6b612e 20436f6c 08000000 00000001 01000000 00000000 01000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 50> «bplist00_ EV0019293 A Muslim lady reclining in her harem by a smoking hooka. Col P»

macOS: Sierra, High Sierra

System use: only found in /Library, and rare there

App use: rare

Document use: more common

Other usage: none

Purpose: contains an arbitrary headline in text

Information:

As with all xattrs, this ‘sticky’ information can follow files around for a long time.

Tools: xattred, xattr

