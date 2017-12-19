xattr: com.apple.FinderInfo, information for the Finder

Type: com.apple.FinderInfo

Data type: binary, fixed length of 32 bytes

Example: <4a504547 474b4f4e 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000> «JPEGGKON »

macOS: El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra

System use: very infrequent

App use: common

Document use: very common

Other usage: also in hidden files such as .DS_Store

Purpose: stores legacy ‘Finder Info’ and additional information for the Finder

Information:

Grew from the Classic Mac OS Finder information, which designates four-character codes for a file’s type and creator. The additional 24 bytes contain undocumented flags which are used by the Finder and other system features.

For example, and alias to a file is likely to have a xattr such as

<616c6973 4d414353 80000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000>

«alisMACS »

which contains the classic type of alis to indicate it is an alias, and the creator MACS , which is the macOS system.

Most of the flags in the trailing 24 bytes are obscure. Two which are easily discoverable are:

<00000000 00000000 08000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000> Stationery pad

<00000000 00000000 00100000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000> Hide extension

Although sometimes suggested that Finder comments and tags are stored in this xattr, they are not, at least as of Sierra.

Tools: Finder (Get Info dialog, some settings), xattred, xattr

Links:

