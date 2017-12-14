LockRattler 4 for El Capitan, Sierra and High Sierra is released

I am delighted to release LockRattler version 4.0, which should now run properly on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra.

Since version 3.5, it has been completely rewritten, with a new Help Book, even a new app icon. The single window has been laid out much better, and only requires you to authenticate if you want to see the Software update status.

It still assesses all the important security systems on your Mac, and remains, as far as I know, the only tool to do so.

Its Help book includes embedded links to articles here which carry the expected latest versions for El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra.

Thanks to all the testers who kindly provided information during its testing: without you, this would not have been possible.

Version 4.0 is available from here: lockrattler40r

and in Downloads above.

Version 4.1b1 should be available in 24 hours or so. Its major new features include the ability to force software update from a single button-click, and detailed analysis of the last software updates for each of the four security data files listed. Here’s a sneak preview of its new interface:

The added dates and times next to the version numbers are those of the last update installation, and the version number given there is for that latest update. This should save you time and effort, and might be particularly helpful for anyone using High Sierra at present.