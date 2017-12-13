New remote support service for USB devices

Eltima Software has drawn my attention to a new product which it is offering, enabling remote diagnostics and maintenance support for USB devices (and, on Windows systems, COM port devices too).

The software, known as HelpWire, is detailed on Eltima’s website.

This is a cross-platform system for Macs, Windows, Linux, or Android, which connects a technician to a remote USB device over the internet, and allows that technician to run diagnostics and perform support operations on the USB device, as if it were attached directly to the technician’s computer.

If you need to support USB (or COM port) devices, this sounds an excellent solution. Pricing is available on application to Eltima.