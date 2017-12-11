xattr: com.apple.TextEncoding, reveals text file encoding

Type: com.apple.TextEncoding

Subtypes: none

Serialisation: none

Data type: UTF-8 string, containing encoding and an integer. Known encodings are given below.

Example: <7574662d 383b3133 34323137 393834> «utf-8;134217984»

macOS: El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra

System use: very infrequent

App use: infrequent

Document use: extensively in text files (only)

Other usage: none

Purpose: indicates the encoding used for the contents of the text file.

Information:

Known values include:

«utf-8;134217984» = UTF-8

«utf-16;256» = UTF-16

«macintosh;0» = Macintosh (Classic)

«ISO-8859-1;513» = ISO-8859-1

«US-ASCII;1536» = ASCII

«windows-1252;1280» = Windows-1252

Note that these are case insensitive, so macintosh and MACINTOSH are identical.

Are these used by any Cocoa or other macOS libraries for text encoding recognition?

Tools: can be seen and set in better text editors, e.g. BBEdit. Also in xattred and xattr

Links:

Original page: 2017-12-10

Last modified: 2017-12-10