xattr: com.apple.rootless, protects with SIP

Type: com.apple.rootless

Subtypes: none

Serialisation: none

Data type: often empty; sometimes contains UTF-8 text

Example: <4d6f6269 6c654173 736574> «MobileAsset»

macOS: Sierra, High Sierra

System use: extensively, mainly to mark KEXTs in /System/Library/Extensions

App use: SIP-protected Apple apps only

Document use: none

Other usage: none

Purpose: marks folder/file as being protected by macOS SIP

Information:

Almost all are empty, with no data. The significance of those containing data is unclear. Protected by SIP, and cannot be removed by the user, even as root.

Data seen include «MobileAsset», «SystemPolicyConfiguration»

Tools: xattred, xattr

Links:

Original page: 2017-12-10

Last modified: 2017-12-10