xattr: com.apple.rootless, protects with SIP

Type: com.apple.rootless
Subtypes: none
Serialisation: none
Data type: often empty; sometimes contains UTF-8 text
Example: <4d6f6269 6c654173 736574> «MobileAsset»
macOS: Sierra, High Sierra
System use: extensively, mainly to mark KEXTs in /System/Library/Extensions
App use: SIP-protected Apple apps only
Document use: none
Other usage: none
Purpose: marks folder/file as being protected by macOS SIP
Information:
Almost all are empty, with no data. The significance of those containing data is unclear. Protected by SIP, and cannot be removed by the user, even as root.
Data seen include «MobileAsset», «SystemPolicyConfiguration»
Tools: xattred,
xattr
Original page: 2017-12-10
Last modified: 2017-12-10