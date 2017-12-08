Apple may or may not have updated MRT to version 1.27

Comments to articles here show that some Mac users have, in the last day or so, received silent pushed updates to bring the installed version of Apple’s malware removal tool, MRT, from version 1.26 to 1.27.

Other Mac users haven’t yet received that update. Neither my Sierra or High Sierra system has been updated yet, and LockRattler confirms that they are still running MRT 1.26. Although such pushed updates take time to propagate to all Macs around the world, I have also tried forcing the update by typing

sudo softwareupdate -ia --include-config-data

in Terminal, only to be told

No updates are available.

It is possible that Apple has pulled the 1.27 update. As it doesn’t tell us anything about these silent updates, we can only guess. When it does arrive here, I will let you know, but for the time being MRT may be current in either version.

I have also noticed another security oddity with High Sierra 10.13.2. In the 10.13.2 update, Apple updated the AppleKextExcludeList kernel extension (listed in LockRattler as the KEXT block version) to 13.2.1, dated from 1 December 2017. However, the kernel extension exclude list within that kernel extension appears to remain the same as that in the previous version of 15 July 2017.

I have updated the list of security settings files for High Sierra accordingly. This does not affect earlier versions of macOS.