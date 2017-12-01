Apple has pushed updates to MRT and XProtect security data

Apple has just pushed silent updates to the configuration data for its malware removal tool MRT, and to those for XProtect.

These bring the MRT app to version 1.26, and XProtectPlistConfigData to version 2097.

Added to XProtect’s detection list are OSX.ParticleSmasher.A and OSX.HiddenLotus.A, and existing protection against OSX.Hmining.D has been updated.

You can check whether these updates have been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by LockRattler for Sierra and High Sierra, available from Downloads above.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Sierra on this page, for High Sierra on this page, and for El Capitan on this page.