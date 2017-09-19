News feeds for this blog: getting less eclectic

If you want to receive notification of articles posted to this blog by news feed, you may find the following URLs helpful. Each is prefaced by http:// and not https:// , as they are feeds rather than pages.

To subscribe to the whole blog feed, use the link

https://eclecticlight.co/feed/

or, for Atom newsreaders,

https://eclecticlight.co/feed/atom/

If you wish to be less eclectic, and just subscribe to one category, use (for example)

https://eclecticlight.co/category/macs/feed/

to subscribe only to articles in the Mac category. Categories available here are: Macs, Technology, Painting, General, Life, Language. I only ever put articles into Uncategorized by mistake, and usually correct that quickly.

If you wish to get just comments by feed, use

https://eclecticlight.co/comments/feed/

If you want to get a feed of articles using a specific tag, use

https://eclecticlight.co/tag/landscape/feed/

to obtain only articles with the tag “landscape”, for example.

You can also hone in on a specific author, e.g.

https://eclecticlight.co/author/hoakley/feed/

will get you all the articles which I write, which is the whole blog!

If you want to follow comments to a specific article, use

https://eclecticlight.co/2017/09/17/last-week-on-my-mac-deciding-about-high-sierra/feed/

to subscribe to all comments to the article at https://eclecticlight.co/2017/09/17/last-week-on-my-mac-deciding-about-high-sierra/

If you want any of the above in Atom instead, simply append atom/ to the end of the URL.

These patterns of news feeds should work with all WordPress.com blogs too.

If you have any problems using any of these, please comment below. I’m not sure that I know how to help, but at least we can try to work them out together.