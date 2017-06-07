Apple has pushed out silent security updates

Apple has just pushed two security updates, and a Chinese Word List update.

The security updates bring its Malware Removal Tool, MRT, to version 1.18, and XProtect to version 1.0 2092. However, because of an error in setting the version number, LockRattler and other methods of checking the version still report that it is version 1.0 2091. It is only when you check the content of this update that it is apparent that it is actually 2092.

XProtect has added protection against two malware products, OSX.ATG15.B and OSX.Genieo.G, the latter being a new variant of a large family of malware. As is normal, Apple does not announce or confirm these security updates, and provides no information about the protection which they provide.