T2M2 now timestamps its analyses in version 0.6b1

A new beta-test version of The Time Machine Mechanic, T2M2, now adds a detailed timestamp at the top of its analysis report.

Version 0.6b1 is available from here: t2m2b6

and from Downloads above.

The only change made in this version is to add a first line to the text report displayed and saved which reads something like:

Analysis for 2 hours from 2017-05-28 11:23:08 +0000 to 2017-05-28 13:23:08 +0000:

This gives the number of hours set for analysis, together with the dates and times of the start and end of that period.

I hope that you find this useful.