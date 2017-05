Apple has pushed out two further updates to the security tools which come with OS X El Capitan and macOS Sierra.

These bring the Gatekeeper Configuration Data to version 111, and the configuration data for the Malware Removal Tool (MRT) to version 1.17.

As Apple does not release any information about these updates, we have no idea what these might protect against, although there is plenty to choose from recent malware which can attack Macs.