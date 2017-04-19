Oracle releases Java update

Oracle has released Java version 8u131, available from here.

Among its improvements are limitations on MD5 signing of JAR files, which could lead to vulnerabilities, new caching controls, improvements in window ordering between parent and child windows, and it fixes an issue with some TLS servers.

A total of eight new security fixes are included. Seven of those vulnerabilities can be exploited remotely without authentication, making this an important if not essential update for every Mac which has Java installed.