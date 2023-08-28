Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 218

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 218. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Something for nothing with shape to collaborate and brainstorm.

Click for a solution Freeform Something for nothing (free) with shape (form) to collaborate and brainstorm (what Freeform does).

2: Former dark sky moved to your Mac for forecasts.

Click for a solution Weather Former dark sky (originally was the Dark Sky app for iOS) moved to your Mac (as it did with Ventura) for forecasts (what it provides).

3: Bodyguard for a criminal accomplice checks your peripherals if it’s not armless.

Click for a solution Accessory Security Bodyguard (security) for a criminal accomplice (an accessory to a crime) checks your peripherals (what it does) if it’s not armless (it’s only available on Apple silicon Macs, with Arm processors).

The common factor

Click for a solution They are all new features introduced in macOS 13 Ventura.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.