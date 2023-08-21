Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 217

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 217. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A cross to defend your Mac now comes in three different varieties.

Click for a solution XProtect A cross (X) to defend (protect) your Mac now comes in three different varieties (the original on-demand anti-malware scanner has been joined by a Remediator and, in Ventura, a behavioural service too).

2: First unknown cipher, this IDE will be 20 in October.

Click for a solution Xcode First unknown (x in algebra) cipher (code), this IDE (it’s Apple’s integrated development environment) will be 20 in October (first released on 23 October 2003).

3: Crossed out opening shot in tennis was rack-mounted for nearly nine years.

Click for a solution Xserve Crossed out (X) opening shot in tennis (serve) was rack-mounted (they were Apple’s only rack-mounted Mac until the Mac Pro 2019) for nearly nine years (sold between July 2002 and January 2011).

The common factor

Click for a solution They each start with the capital letter X.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.