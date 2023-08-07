Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 215

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 215. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Me and a snapshot for your albums until 2015.

Click for a solution iPhoto Me (I) and a snapshot (photo) for your albums (what it did) until 2015 (it was discontinued in 2015 and replaced by Photos).

2: √-1 with a movie on a disc for its author until 2013.

Click for a solution iDVD √-1 (i in maths) with a movie on a disc (a DVD) for its author (it was used to author DVDs) until 2013 (it was last available in iLife 11, which was replaced by iLife 13 in 2013, although it still works up to macOS Mojave).

3: One spider’s threads to publish your site with a single click until 2012.

Click for a solution iWeb One (i) spider’s threads (web) to publish your site with a single click (what it did) until 2012 (it effectively ceased working with the release of iCloud in 2012).

The common factor

Click for a solution They were apps that were part of Apple’s iLife suite, but have now been discontinued.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.