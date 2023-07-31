Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 214

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 214. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Peal and fastening pin from Thor at 40 Gb/s.

Click for a solution Thunderbolt Peal (of thunder) and fastening pin (a bolt) from Thor (thunderbolt) at 40 Gb/s (its maximum transfer speed).

2: Very quick flash to connect devices.

Click for a solution Lightning Very quick (lightning) flash (of lightning) to connect devices (what it does).

3: Intense burning partners freezing rain to make Roman 1001.

Click for a solution Firestorm Intense burning (a firestorm) partners freezing rain (icestorm, the efficiency core type) to make Roman 1001 (M1 in Roman numerals).

The common factor

Click for a solution They are types of severe storm.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.