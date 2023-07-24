Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 213

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 213. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Gaelic volume and melody brought a motorway in 2020.

Click for a solution MacBook Air Gaelic (Mac-) volume (book) and melody (an air) brought a motorway (M1, the first motorway in Britain) in 2020 (shipped November 2020 as one of the first Apple silicon Macs).

2: Me and a Scot on a desktop of less than half a yard in 2006.

Click for a solution iMac Me (I) and a Scot (Mac) on a desktop of less than half a yard (17 inches, its display size) in 2006 (shipped January 2006 as one of the first Intel Macs).

3: Watts and rainproof coat exceeded six thousand in 1994.

Click for a solution Power Macintosh Watts (power) and rainproof coat (macintosh) exceeded six thousand in 1994 (when the first PowerPC models, designated 6100, 7100 and 8100, shipped).

The common factor

Click for a solution They were the first of each new Mac platform architecture.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.