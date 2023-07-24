Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 213

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 213. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Gaelic volume and melody brought a motorway in 2020.
MacBook Air
Gaelic (Mac-) volume (book) and melody (an air) brought a motorway (M1, the first motorway in Britain) in 2020 (shipped November 2020 as one of the first Apple silicon Macs).
2: Me and a Scot on a desktop of less than half a yard in 2006.
iMac
Me (I) and a Scot (Mac) on a desktop of less than half a yard (17 inches, its display size) in 2006 (shipped January 2006 as one of the first Intel Macs).
3: Watts and rainproof coat exceeded six thousand in 1994.
Power Macintosh
Watts (power) and rainproof coat (macintosh) exceeded six thousand in 1994 (when the first PowerPC models, designated 6100, 7100 and 8100, shipped).
The common factor
They were the first of each new Mac platform architecture.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.