Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 212

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 212. Here are my solutions to them.

1: From floppy to hard but not optical, it formats and partitions.

Click for a solution Disk Utility From floppy to hard (disk) but not optical (optical discs are dealt with separately), it formats and partitions (what it does).

2: Databank usefulness for handling zips and more.

Click for a solution Archive Utility Databank (archive) usefulness (utility) for handling zips and more (it compresses and decompresses Zip archives and others).

3: Interconnections maximised in game theory but removed in Monterey.

Click for a solution Network Utility Interconnections (network) maximised in game theory (game theory seeks to maximise ‘utility’) but removed in Monterey (Apple ‘deprecated’ it in Big Sur by making it non-functional, although it wasn’t completely removed until Ventura, not Monterey. My sincere apologies to anyone who was misled by that, and thanks to Kevin for correcting me).

The common factor

Click for a solution They have all been utilities bundled in macOS.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.