Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 211

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 211. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Stream between devices and hang out a drama to dry.

Click for a solution AirPlay Stream between devices (it streams audio, video and more between devices and Macs) and hang out (air) a drama (play) to dry.

2: Portion to gambol media in messages and video calls.

Click for a solution SharePlay Portion (share) to gambol (play) media in messages and video calls (it’s used to share media in Messages and FaceTime calls).

3: Good conduct pleasing the Big Four went away in 2009, only to return in Music.

Click for a solution FairPlay Good conduct (fair play) pleasing the Big Four (according to Steve Jobs, Apple’s FairPlay DRM was only introduced to satisfy the four major recording companies) went away in 2009 (when DRM-free tracks were made universally available in the iTunes Store), only to return in Music (it was reintroduced in 2015 for Apple Music).

The common factor

Click for a solution They all include the word play.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.