Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 210

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 210. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Sigrid through a rainbow backwards soon may not need a hey.

Click for a solution Siri Sigrid (Siri is a popular abbreviated version of Sigrid) through a rainbow backwards (Iris, goddess of the rainbow, reverses to Siri) soon may not need a hey (on Apple silicon Macs running Sonoma, the ‘Hey’ from ‘Hey Siri’ is being dropped). (Siri was introduced in iOS in 2011, and macOS Sierra in 2016.)

2: Screen reader does off-camera commentary since 2005.

Click for a solution VoiceOver Screen reader (what it is) does off-camera commentary (known as voice-over) since 2005 (it was introduced then, in OS X 10.4).

3: Robot that announced the Mac to the world and later brought Zarvox.

Click for a solution MacinTalk Robot (its synthesised voices were all robotic) that announced the Mac to the world (it was part of the release demo of the first Mac in 1984) and later brought Zarvox (one of the novelty voices that was available with version 3).

The common factor

Click for a solution They have been leading speech technology products for Macs.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.