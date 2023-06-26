Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 209

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 209. Here are my solutions to them.

1: In the creative studio makes pictures like the face of Venus.

Click for a solution (Adobe) Illustrator In the creative studio (it was one of Adobe’s Creative Studio apps) makes pictures (what an illustrator does) like the face of Venus (the distinctive graphic used on earlier versions).

2: Attraction draws up plans from a fine stroke on a letter.

Click for a solution (Serif) Affinity Designer Attraction (affinity) draws up plans (what a designer does) from a fine stroke on a letter (a serif, the name of the company that develops it).

3: Masterpiece drawn without aids until twenty years ago.

Click for a solution (Altsys/Macromedia/Aldus/Adobe) FreeHand Masterpiece (its original name) drawn without aids (freehand) until twenty years ago (it was discontinued in 2003).

The common factor

Click for a solution They’re leading vector graphics design apps.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.