Updates: Revisionist 1.9, Spundle 1.7, Stibium 1.1, Taccy 1.15 and UTIutility 1.3

Today I am releasing new versions of five more of my free utilities, following their thorough clean and tidy to improve support for macOS 14 Sonoma. I believe these are all fully compatible with Sonoma, and should run natively on any Mac with macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later.
Revisionist
This works with macOS document versions. It makes deep copies of documents to preserve their versions, and carries versions across iCloud Drive and other barriers. It also identifies and lists files with multiple versions, lists versions with details for individual files, previews them using Quick Look, and deletes selected versions from the macOS database.
Its companion DeepTools remains available and should work fine, but I want to revise them to make them more friendly before releasing any update.
Revisionist version 1.9 is now available from here: revisionist19
from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.
Spundle
This is a simple utility to create sparse bundles up to 858 TB in size, from a choice of six different file systems, with custom band sizes. It also resizes existing sparse bundles, and compacts them to save storage space. It supports creating encrypted sparse bundles, changing band size, and more.
Spundle version 1.7 is now available from here: spundle17
from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.
Stibium
This provides sophisticated and customisable real-world read and write performance testing of disk storage, primarily SSDs, including internal and external disks. À la carte controls let you choose file sizes, randomisation, or a standard range of sizes from 2 MB to 2 GB. Analysis uses robust statistical methods, including Theil-Sen linear regression, to give results in CSV format. It comes with extensive and detailed documentation, including source code for tests.
Stibium version 1.1 is now available from here: stibium11
from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.
Taccy
This utility is all about privacy protection, and examines an app’s Info.plist file and its code signature to discover its full settings for accessing protected data. It helps you decide whether to add it to Full Disk Access, and to debug problems with the privacy system, TCC. It’s ideal for advanced users, sysadmins, developers, security researchers, and anyone exploring macOS.
Taccy version 1.15 is now available from here: taccy115
from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.
UTIutility
This is concerned with Uniform Type Identifiers, or UTIs. It can scan folders to discover and list all the different UTI type designators used, and converts between UTIs, filename extensions, MIME types, and more. It comes with an extensive Help book.
UTIutility version 1.3 is now available from here: utiutil13
from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.
Sonoma-compatible
I have already provided recently built versions of the following 22 apps that I’m currently testing against Sonoma betas:
- Alifix
- Apfelstrudel
- ArchiChect
- Cormorant
- DelightEd
- Dintch
- Dystextia
- Fintch
- Metamer
- Mints
- Nalaprop
- Podofyllin
- Precize
- Scrub
- SearchKey
- SearchKeyLite
- SilentKnight
- Sparsity
- Ulbow
- Viable
- xattred
- XProCheck
Enjoy!