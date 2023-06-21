Updates: Revisionist 1.9, Spundle 1.7, Stibium 1.1, Taccy 1.15 and UTIutility 1.3

Today I am releasing new versions of five more of my free utilities, following their thorough clean and tidy to improve support for macOS 14 Sonoma. I believe these are all fully compatible with Sonoma, and should run natively on any Mac with macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later.

Revisionist

This works with macOS document versions. It makes deep copies of documents to preserve their versions, and carries versions across iCloud Drive and other barriers. It also identifies and lists files with multiple versions, lists versions with details for individual files, previews them using Quick Look, and deletes selected versions from the macOS database.

Its companion DeepTools remains available and should work fine, but I want to revise them to make them more friendly before releasing any update.

Revisionist version 1.9 is now available from here: revisionist19

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Spundle

This is a simple utility to create sparse bundles up to 858 TB in size, from a choice of six different file systems, with custom band sizes. It also resizes existing sparse bundles, and compacts them to save storage space. It supports creating encrypted sparse bundles, changing band size, and more.

Spundle version 1.7 is now available from here: spundle17

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Stibium

This provides sophisticated and customisable real-world read and write performance testing of disk storage, primarily SSDs, including internal and external disks. À la carte controls let you choose file sizes, randomisation, or a standard range of sizes from 2 MB to 2 GB. Analysis uses robust statistical methods, including Theil-Sen linear regression, to give results in CSV format. It comes with extensive and detailed documentation, including source code for tests.

Stibium version 1.1 is now available from here: stibium11

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Taccy

This utility is all about privacy protection, and examines an app’s Info.plist file and its code signature to discover its full settings for accessing protected data. It helps you decide whether to add it to Full Disk Access, and to debug problems with the privacy system, TCC. It’s ideal for advanced users, sysadmins, developers, security researchers, and anyone exploring macOS.

Taccy version 1.15 is now available from here: taccy115

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

UTIutility

This is concerned with Uniform Type Identifiers, or UTIs. It can scan folders to discover and list all the different UTI type designators used, and converts between UTIs, filename extensions, MIME types, and more. It comes with an extensive Help book.

UTIutility version 1.3 is now available from here: utiutil13

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.

Sonoma-compatible

I have already provided recently built versions of the following 22 apps that I’m currently testing against Sonoma betas:

Alifix

Apfelstrudel

ArchiChect

Cormorant

DelightEd

Dintch

Dystextia

Fintch

Metamer

Mints

Nalaprop

Podofyllin

Precize

Scrub

SearchKey

SearchKeyLite

SilentKnight

Sparsity

Ulbow

Viable

xattred

XProCheck

Enjoy!