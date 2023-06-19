Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 208

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 208. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Over 25 gigs burned with a blue laser.

Blu-ray (disc) Over 25 gigs (available in capacities of 25-128 GB) burned with a blue laser (they are, hence the Blu-). Although not too popular, they are the highest-capacity archival storage generally available now.

2: A hundred megs or more, but could be nothing, a fastener or archive.

Zip (drive) A hundred megs or more (available in 100-750 MB capacities), but could be nothing (zip), a (zip) fastener or archive (a Zip archive). Iomega's hugely popular removable storage between 1994-2004 could suffer 'the click of death'.

3: Grew from five megs to over a gig in Simon’s shortened search.

SyQuest (drive) Grew from five megs to over a gig (originally 5 MB, the last model accommodated 4.7 GB) in Simon's shortened (Sy-) search (quest). Highly successful removable hard disk cartridges between 1982-2003.

The common factor

They're all types of removable storage.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.