Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 207

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 207. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Not actually existing in the imaginary world of Vision Pro.
Virtual reality
Not (virtual) actually existing (reality) in the imaginary world (VR) of Vision Pro (available next year).
2: Not apparatus for another OS in a huge file.
Virtual machine
Not (virtual) apparatus (machine) for another OS (what it contains) in a huge file (a VM is).
3: Not a recollection that could end up in swap space.
Virtual memory
Not (virtual) a recollection (memory) that could end up in swap space (when written to storage).
The common factor
They’re not real, are they?
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.