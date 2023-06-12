Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 207

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 207. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Not actually existing in the imaginary world of Vision Pro.

Click for a solution Virtual reality Not (virtual) actually existing (reality) in the imaginary world (VR) of Vision Pro (available next year).

2: Not apparatus for another OS in a huge file.

Click for a solution Virtual machine Not (virtual) apparatus (machine) for another OS (what it contains) in a huge file (a VM is).

3: Not a recollection that could end up in swap space.

Click for a solution Virtual memory Not (virtual) a recollection (memory) that could end up in swap space (when written to storage).

The common factor

Click for a solution They’re not real, are they?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.