Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 206

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 206. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Image library replaced both in 2015.

Click for a solution Photos Image library (what it is) replaced both in 2015 (the Photos app replaced both its predecessors, iPhoto and Aperture, on 8 April 2015).

2: Not taken with your Brownie, but with a backup.

Click for a solution snapshot Not taken with your Brownie (the Kodak Brownie of 1900-1986 was designed to take snapshots), but with a backup (APFS snapshots are made as part of backups).

3: An opening that closed in 2015 unless you’re Retroactive.

Click for a solution Aperture An opening (aperture) that closed in 2015 (it was discontinued in 2015, with the release of Photos) unless you’re Retroactive (an open source app by Tyshawn Cormier that allows Aperture and other old apps to run even in Ventura).

The common factor

Click for a solution They each refer to photography.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.