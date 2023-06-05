macOS 14 Sonoma support

Apple has now announced which models will enjoy official support for macOS 14, named Sonoma:

iMac 2019 (iMac19,x) and later

iMac Pro

MacBook Air 2018 (MacBookAir8,x) and later

MacBook Pro 2018 (MacBookPro15,x) and later

Mac Pro 2019

Mac Studio

Mac mini 2018 (Macmini8,1) and later.

Exactly one month ago I wrote that Apple was preparing “to reduce support for Intel Macs without T2 chips at WWDC in just over a month”. Of the seven versions of Intel Macs that don’t have T2 chips, and are supported by macOS Ventura, only one, iMac 2019 (iMac19,x), has official Sonoma support. Every other Mac supported by Sonoma will either have a T2 chip, or be an Apple silicon model.

Almost a year ago, I asked “when will Apple ship other M2 Macs?“, and wrote:

“For Apple’s second release cycle, the first M2 Macs are due to ship next month (July), marking the first month in the cycle. Later this year, we should expect M2 Mac minis and iMacs, most probably around October-November. It looks unlikely that the Pro and Max versions of the M2 will be available in production quantities this year, but might be released in 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros as early as late Spring 2023. That leaves the high-end Studio with its M2 Ultra for July or September 2023 at the earliest, and possibly as late as November, ready for the M3 to be announced at WWDC in June 2024.”

According to Apple’s announcements, deliveries of Macs with M2 chips are as follows:

06/2022 M2

01/2023 M2 Pro, M2 Max

06/2023 M2 Ultra.

Apple has done rather better than I expected, but the many rumours of M3 models this summer have proved as false as I expected.

I am sorry that those who were still hoping for an M2 iMac 27-inch remain disappointed, although at least there are now some fine Mac minis that should drive external displays of similar quality.