Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 205

1: Fifteen years and seven generations until it died a year ago, the last of the whole line.

iPod Touch Fifteen years (2007-2022) and seven generations (the last model was the 7th generation) until it died a year ago (discontinued 10 May 2022), the last of the whole line (it was the last iPod of all).

2: Its lit strip replaces function, but only for some pros.

Touch Bar Its lit strip (it's an OLED strip) replaces function (it replaces the function keys), but only for some pros (it has only been included in some MacBook Pro models).

3: Biometric recognition but not for Intel desktops.

Touch ID Biometric recognition (it's Apple's only form of biometric identification available for Macs) but not for Intel desktops (although built into Intel notebooks, and available in Bluetooth keyboards for Apple silicon Macs, there's no support for Intel desktop Macs).

The common factor

They each include the word touch.

