Saturday Mac riddles 205

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Fifteen years and seven generations until it died a year ago, the last of the whole line.

2: Its lit strip replaces function, but only for some pros.

3: Biometric recognition but not for Intel desktops.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.