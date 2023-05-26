Updates: xattred 1.5, Cormorant 1.5, Metamer 1.2 and ArchiChect 2.5

I’m delighted to offer four new updates to my free apps, to ensure their continued compatibility, and to bring a couple of new features.

xattred version 1.5 is perhaps the most exciting, as it radically improves its interface and usability. In addition to supporting drag and drop to the app, you can now drag and drop any file or folder onto one of its windows, and the extended attributes of that item will be opened in that window. For example, you could have three different windows open, and drop a different file on each to compare and edit them together.

Version 1.5 is now available from here: xattred15

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

I’m very grateful to Matt who asked for this feature. Although I had tried to implement this in the past, it proved fiddly and I never got it to work. With a bit more fiddling it now seems completely reliable, and transformative in the way you can work with xattrs.

ArchiChect 2.5 has some tweaks and improvements in its code, among which is information about the use of recent SDKs. This app was originally intended to help the transition to 64-bit code, then turned its hand to revealing which apps support running native on Apple silicon. Although not as sophisticated as Apparency from Mothers Ruin, it still has its uses. Because of changes in the API, this new version requires macOS 11 or later.

Version 2.5 is now available from here: archichect25

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.

Cormorant 1.5 addresses the same issues in its code, and should be more compatible with future macOS. While Keka is a superior general-purpose compression and decompression tool, Cormorant is ideal for transferring items over AirDrop, as it automatically strips quarantine flags, and gives you full control over the CPU resources you devote to its working activities, particularly on Apple silicon Macs. I have revisited its performance controls in this version, to check that they still work properly with macOS Ventura.

Version 1.5 is now available from here: cormorant15

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Finally for now, Metamer 1.2 addresses the same compatibility issues in its code. It’s a really simple extended attribute editor giving ready access to 16 of the most common extended attributes of use with Spotlight search.

Version 1.2 is now available from here: metamer12

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

I hope you find these useful.