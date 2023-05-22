Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 204

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 204. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Internet or integrated, there’s been no step 3 since it came in Bondi Blue.

iMac Internet (the origin of the i- prefix) or integrated (it is), there's been no step 3 (early advertising claimed it only took two steps from delivery to connecting to the internet) since it came in Bondi Blue (the colour of the first model).

2: It started as SoundJam, became everything including lectures and ping, then broke up.

iTunes It started as SoundJam (originally a jukebox player of this name), became everything including lectures (in iTunes U to 2017) and ping (in 2010-12), then broke up (to separate media apps in 2019).

3: My heavy kick to start up your M1 or M2.

iBoot My (I) heavy kick (boot) to start up your M1 or M2 (it's part of the boot firmware used to start Apple silicon Macs).

The common factor

They each start with the prefix i-.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.