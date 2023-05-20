Saturday Mac riddles 204

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Internet or integrated, there’s been no step 3 since it came in Bondi Blue.

2: It started as SoundJam, became everything including lectures and ping, then broke up.

3: My heavy kick to start up your M1 or M2.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.