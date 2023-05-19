Updates to Mints and Precize

In preparation for the inevitable announcement of macOS 14 at WWDC early next month, I’m working through my free apps and bringing them up to scratch, so they should continue running later this year. After the new version of xattred yesterday, it’s the turn of Mints and Precize today, as they have relied on the same deprecated code to access extended attributes. Mints has another potential problem that isn’t as ‘easy’ to address: it accesses keychains using an interface that could be lost altogether, without replacement: I’ll tackle that if and when I need to.

Mints version 1.14 also fixes a crashing bug that could affect its Disk Check feature: apparently, if you select a volume that has been unmounted, that can result in a crash. I still haven’t worked out how you could do that, but this new version should prevent it by adding another test for accessibility. Version 1.14 is available now from here: mints114

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Precize version 1.14 adopts the improved code handling extended attributes now incorporated in xattred and Mints, and is available from here: precize114

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Both updates require High Sierra or later.

In the coming weeks I will be updating more of my apps in readiness.