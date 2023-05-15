Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 203

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 203. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Unwelcome hanging around and round the colours go until you force quit.

Click for a solution Spinning beachball Unwelcome hanging (the cause of this) around and round the colours go (as they do while it spins) until you force quit (sometimes the only way out of it).

2: Surfing location that put an end to cats and hosted Titans.

Click for a solution Mavericks Surfing location (Mavericks Beach, Northern California) that put an end to cats (successor to the series of versions named after big cats) and hosted Titans (for many winters, this was an invitation-only surfing contest held at Mavericks).

3: Grains in a container keep everything securely in place.

Click for a solution sandbox Grains (sand) in a container (box) keep everything securely in place (what a sandbox does in computer security).

The common factor

Click for a solution They’re all linked to beaches.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.