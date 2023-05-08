Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 202

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 202. Here are my solutions to them.

1: For three years this SoC was a bridge to the arm.

Click for a solution T2 chip For three years (shipped in Macs from 2017-2020) this SoC (it’s a System on a Chip) was a bridge (it runs BridgeOS) to the arm (it was the precursor of ARM-based Macs).

2: This cat came with the first meeting point, cups, and universal access.

Click for a solution Mac OS X 10.2 This cat (Jaguar) came with the first meeting point (it introduced Rendezvous, later renamed Bonjour), cups (it’s the first version of Mac OS X to support the CUPS printing system), and universal access (Universal Access, precursor of Accessibility, was a new feature).

3: First to display separately in colour, it was really sixth.

Click for a solution Macintosh II First to display separately (the first Mac without an integral display) in colour (it brought colour too), it was really sixth (although numbered II, it was the sixth model of Mac).

The common factor

Click for a solution They all contain the figure 2 in Arabic or Roman numerals.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.