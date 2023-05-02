LockRattler 4.37 fixes a crashing bug

If you still prefer using LockRattler to SilentKnight, there’s a chance that it will crash if your Mac is an Intel model without a T2 chip, particularly if it’s running macOS Ventura 13.3.1.

This is because one of the features in macOS that it relies on is the command tool eficheck . This was introduced in High Sierra to check the integrity and currency of EFI firmware, but isn’t used on Intel Macs with a T2 chip, or on Apple silicon Macs. It appears that eficheck has now served its purpose, and is in the process of going away. At present, it might have a misbehaving code signature, and crash when run, which will in turn crash LockRattler. You can check that using the command

/usr/libexec/firmwarecheckers/eficheck/eficheck --integrity-check

where you must be careful to ensure there’s a double hyphen before the option.

As the behaviour of eficheck is now unpredictable, I have built a new version of LockRattler which no longer uses it.

LockRattler version 4.37 is now available from here: lockrattler437

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

I’m very grateful to Ole for reporting this, and to Marina and Remo for confirming it for me.